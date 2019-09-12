MLT city council, school board candidate forum set for Oct. 10

MLTnews, the Mountlake Terrace Business Association and the Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation will be co-sponsoring a general election candidate forum for Mountlake Terrace City Council and Edmonds School District Board of Directors. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

City council candidates will speak first, followed by school board candidates at 7:45 p.m.

Invited candidates include those running for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 7 — Crystal Gamon and Erin Murray — plus the incumbents who are running unopposed.

School board candidates include:

Position 1: Carin Chase (incumbent) vs. Al Rutledge

Position 3: Gary Noble (incumbent) vs. Rory Graves

Position 5 (open seat): Lisa Hunnewell vs. Nancy Katims

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates in advance by emailing them to [email protected] or can also write them on notecards at the beginning of the event. Each candidate will have an opportunity to make both an opening and closing statement, in addition to answering questions.