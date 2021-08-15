MLT City Council receives updates on potential work-release site, preferred plan for Veterans Memorial Park

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Aug. 12 work/study session was updated on the possibility of a work-release site being located in the city and also reviewed the preferred master plan developed for Veterans Memorial Park.

Mark Kucza, who is a senior administrator with the Washington State Department of Corrections (DOC) and project lead for the work-release expansion project, said that a site identified in Mountlake Terrace for the possible location of a facility was still under evaluation.

In 2019, the Washington State Legislature directed the State Department of Corrections to identify sites for additional work-release facilities in various regions statewide. That process, which was paused last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed earlier this year.

The department is still looking at locations considered underserved or unserved to expand its work-release program throughout the state. The possible site identified is a commercial property that formerly housed the Seabrook Dental Laboratory, located at 7125 224th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace. The property is situated along the Interurban Trail on a dead-end street, with vehicular access from 222nd Street Southwest in Edmonds near Ranch 99 Market.

State law requires cities to accommodate “essential public facilities,” such as work-release facilities, and Mountlake Terrace allows this type of facility, with conditions, in the light industrial/office park zone. Other potential Snohomish County location sites in Lynnwood, Everett and Marysville have all been dismissed based on their zoning.

Corrections officials noted that no decisions regarding the local site have been made, stressing that the public process involving a local advisory committee and stakeholder engagement will continue in the meantime. The committee still must review the costs associated with leasing the Mountlake Terrace site, which include any improvements that would be required to renovate, repair, remodel or alter the dilapidated site to make it suitable for a work-release program.

A final decision on whether to move forward with the site would follow those conversations and pre-application meetings with city staff about conditional requirements. If the project is officially advanced to consideration that process will then require under law a public hearing which includes sending notification to all addresses within a half-mile of the potential site.

Work-release facilities are meant to create a smoother transition back into the community for incarcerated people near their release date. Participating inmates are given the opportunity to engage in paid employment or vocational training programs while still remaining under the department’s supervision at the facility when they are not at their job or other pre-approved activities.

Individuals who are within six months of their earned release date may be eligible to spend their remaining time in a work-release facility, but they are required to meet specific criteria and there must also be available bed space at a facility. Inmates can be deemed ineligible due to misconduct, outstanding legal issues, prior failure or rules violations at work release, victim concerns, an excess or serious pattern of criminal history, and heinous or notorious crime(s).

People incarcerated at workrelease facilities must follow all program rules, they are monitored to ensure compliance and must agree to submit to frequent testing for substance abuse. Additionally, residents must continue with any therapy, treatment, programming and classes identified in their individual reentry plan. Failure to abide by the rules may result in sanctions and/or termination from the program.

There are currently 12 work-release facilities in the state, but none in Snohomish County. Other areas being considered for the expansion include King County, Pierce County and the north central counties region of Chelan, Douglas and Kittitas counties. Most work releases house both males and females. The statewide capacity of the program’s facilities currently allows for 782 residents and it has a waitlist of approximately 1,300 individuals.

Kucza said that applications to the work-release program currently exceed the capacity of its facilities. Addressing community safety concerns he said, “our experience with serious violations is very low,” and noted that the most frequent types of violations involving residents at the facilities are for failed urine tests detecting drug use and breaches of facility rules such as when the use of cell phones was previously restricted.

He added that the DOC has been having discussions about what they might do to help increase the safety profile along the Interurban Trail near the potential site “to allay people’s fears and concerns.” Ideas mentioned included increased lighting and potential video monitoring to help mitigate community worries.

Tony Lindgren, an architectural consultant for the DOC, said that while no conceptual design had yet been drawn up for the site, the structure — which is approximately 7,400 square feet — could likely fit 30-45 beds in the facilities living quarters.

Over the past 50 years of operating its work-release program, the DOC has “forged up our security profiles around how we manage these people, our screening requirements and holding them accountable,” Kucza said. “That’s why there is a waitlist for people to get to work release, because it’s a privileged program and people want to get access to that program and they don’t want to spoil it for themselves.”

He added that participation in the work-release program results in approximately a 3% reduction in the rate of recidivism independent of other intervention programs that help impact that overall rate.

It was noted that while the Mountlake Terrace site appears to meet conditions for zoning and access to public transit, the evaluation is ongoing. If it were selected for a work-release facility, the process of obtaining various permits and renovation efforts could still take up to as long as two years.

“There’s a long road to travel,” Kucza said, adding “we’re not there yet.”

In other business, Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz presented the council with the preferred master plan developed for Veterans Memorial Park. After collecting public feedback, three plan options were developed and people were asked during an online open house which concept they liked best and what improvements they considered to be most important.

The third option proposed was the most popular among respondents. Of the choices presented, it involves the most amount of development which includes a greater looping main pathway and upgraded lit trails, selective tree thinning, the removal of invasive species, a new larger playground, a larger restroom facility and a new shelter.

Costs for the various development and restoration work called for in the preferred plan are estimated at approximately $4.7 million, although Betz noted that the city has already secured a significant portion of that amount in grants. He gave a rough estimate that the city would have to pay for approximately $1.5 million of that total if it wasn’t able to secure any additional outside funding sources.

A final draft of the park’s master plan will be presented separately to the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Park Advisory Commission, the MLT Planning Commission and the city council later this fall.

The council was also presented with a review of the Mountlake Terrace Police Department’s 2021 second quarter report. Chief Pete Caw noted that there has been an “marked increase in fraud crimes” as many people, organizations and agencies continue to conduct increased amounts of business and financial activities online, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the increase in such fraud complaints isn’t unique to Mountlake Terrace and is a problem nationwide.

He touted the recent deployment of the embedded social worker program with Mountlake Terrace police, which is now active. The program is a cooperative effort with the Lynnwood Police Department, Verdant Health Commission and Compass Health and is meant to help connect people who may be experiencing homelessness, addiction and/or mental health issues with various social services. Caw said that in its short existence, the program has already experienced some successes and he is “very, very optimistic” about its long-term use.

Commander Pat Lowe said the second quarter of this year saw an increase in domestic violence crimes when compared to the same period in 2020, although reported assaults and burglaries had decreased. He added that average response times to calls for service remained consistent.

The investigations unit cleared 34 of the 51 cases it was assigned during the second quarter and Lowe noted they remain busy with active cases being worked.

There was one complaint received involving the allegation of bias-based policing during the period. Caw said that it involved a social interaction between an officer and a member of the public. “There were some misunderstandings about a greeting,” he added.

A law firm outside of the department was utilized to conduct an independent investigation of the allegation, which concluded “that everyone’s perception of this event was valid,” Caw noted. “The issue is the intent versus the perception, so we determined there was no violations of law or policy. We took it as a teaching moment to realize that when we say or do something it’s not always perceived as we intend it to be.”

The police department also recently purchased drones to assist with its search efforts in the future. Officers will soon be trained on the drone program and equipment operation.

In other business:

– Betz reviewed a construction contingency that staff recommended be approved for ongoing work at the Ballinger waterfront to replace the boat launch, fishing pier and also make shoreline improvements. The city council and staff had previously reviewed a request for contingency funds related to the project’s costs in June, but no formal action was taken at that time.

Betz said that since the construction project has commenced, up to $200,000 in contingency funds are necessary to address additional design work and mitigation costs that have come about due to various local, state and federal permit requirements. As a result, the floating boat dock and fishing pier had to be redesigned, additional paving is needed for the trail to the fishing pier so that when opens it meets standards for an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) pathway, and two stormwater outfalls must also be addressed. Additionally, it would provide an upgrade to the security fence installed by the contractor around the park’s construction site.

-,Stormwater Program Manager Laura Reed reviewed a contract proposal for maintenance work at Taylor Pond, which is a regional stormwater detention pond located at the corner of 216th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West that drains into Hall Creek. Maintenance of the pond was previously approved by the city council as part of the 2018 comprehensive stormwater plan.

Taylor Pond was last cleaned in 1988 and has since filled with more than 800 cubic yards of sediment, blackberries, nightshade and cattails.

Cleaning the pond would help reclaim prior water quality benefits and optimize its capacity for retaining stormwater, which is useful for downstream flood mitigation. It also requires an earthen berm near the pond’s inlet to assist with regular sediment removal in the future. Reed said the project is beyond the capacity of public works staff to complete due to the sheer volume of sediment that needs to be removed and the complexity involved in that task. City staff is recommending the council approves a contract for more than $312,000 with RAW Land Construction to carry out the pond maintenance project. Funding for the contract will be provided by the city’s stormwater fund.

-,Chief Caw reviewed a contract proposal for providing a new mobile audio video system used in the police department’s patrol cars. He said the current system, which has been in operation since 2015, has outlived its lifespan. Caw cited that the system presently used by the department has HD-quality video, whereas the new one would have 4K resolution, in addition the current system’s video storage is limited, the audio quality is poor in comparison to newer systems and it requires significant user effort to recover evidence. He added that replacement parts and software upgrades are scarce due to the current system’s age and its warranties have expired.

Caw said the investment in recording systems over the past 15 years has proven to be valuable in helping the department to further transparency, gather and preserve evidence, provide administrative oversight of critical incidents and manage liability.

City staff is recommending the council approve the purchase of and contract with the Watchguard mobile audio video system to replace its current one. The cost of the Watchguard system would be $80,460, which would be spread over a five-year timeframe.

– City Manager Scott Hugill reviewed an ordinance that would consent to the transfer of the telecommunications franchise agreement granted eight years ago to Astound Broadband, which does business as Wave, to Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. Stonepeak has notified the city that it will be purchasing a portion of Astound, and as a result the indirect control of the telecommunications franchise will change. Private utilities using the public right-of-way are required to have a franchise agreement which outlines the requirements of using that public space. Mountlake Terrace has various franchise agreements with providers of cable, fiber optic and telephone services.

The city council will hold its next regular business meeting Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. It will include a review of the 2021 second quarter financial report. Items on the consent calendar discussed Thursday night include approval of the contract for providing the police department’s mobile audio video system, adoption of a resolution for the Ballinger waterfront construction contingency and awarding the Taylor Pond maintenance contract. See the agenda and information for watching/participating online here.

