MLT City Council Position 1 race headed for a recount

L-R: Sam Doyle and Rick Ryan

The race for Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 1 appears headed for a recount.

In the final vote tally released Monday prior to Tuesday’s certification by the Snohomish County Elections Office, Position 1 challenger Sam Doyle led incumbent Rick Ryan by 20 votes, garnering a total of 2,674 to 2,654 for Ryan.

Snohomish County Elections is legally required to perform a mandatory recount if the numbers fall within machine recount range, which the Position 1 race does, spokesperson Sierra Cornelius said. The Canvassing Board will set the recount schedule on Tuesday afternoon after election results are certified.

“At this time, Snohomish County Elections is hoping to start the recount on Dec. 2,” Cornelius said.

 

 

