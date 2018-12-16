MLT City Council, Planning Board to hold special meeting Dec. 17 on draft Town Center Plan

In its first meeting since the death of Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith, the Mountlake Terrace City Council on Monday, Dec. 17 will hold a joint meeting with the City Planning Commission and Economic Vitality & Town Center Task Force.

That meeting will be followed by a regular business meeting, and both meetings will be in the Mountlake Terrace Library.

During the joint meeting with the planning board and task force, the council will discuss the draft Town Center subarea plan. The meeting follows a Dec. 4 open house, when nearly 60 people heard a brief presentation from city staff and attendees viewed displays and discussed their thoughts about the plan.

The council will also hold a public hearing on the city’s Stormwater Comprehensive Plan and may also vote to adopt.

In addition, the council is set to award a construction contract for the Main Street Revitalization Project, and discuss adoption of a state business license ordinance.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.