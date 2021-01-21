MLT City Council OKs interlocal agreements, hears federal legislative agenda

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Jan. 19 business meeting unanimously approved multiple local agreements, set an upcoming public hearing date for a street vacation proposal and reviewed municipal priorities for the federal legislative agenda.

All approved agreements — two of which are for interlocal services — were discussed at last week’s work/study session.

Under one of the measures, Snohomish County will continue to provide jail services for the Mountlake Terrace Police Department — although at a higher cost. The approved agreement includes a new “streamlined” fee system the county introduced last year that eliminated several of the tiered daily maintenance costs previously associated with offenders suffering from addiction or mental health conditions. The resulting flat rate saw an increase applied to all bookings and daily maintenance costs regardless of these conditions, which resulted in a significant cost increase for many cities.

For Mountlake Terrace, the cost increase will be 51.8%, which per the agreement can be spread out over the next two years, rather than coming due all at once. The city budgeted $320,000 for the new agreement.

Under a second measure, the Snohomish Conservation District will keep providing local education services throughout the city for five more years. This program includes a stormwater pollution curriculum in local elementary schools as part of a public outreach component of the city’s stormwater permit with the Department of Ecology.

City staff determined that working with the conservation district is a cost-effective way to deliver these services to schools and the wider community. This is because the district provides a funding match of 25%. Annual costs for the education program have varied in the past depending on its yearly scope ,which is determined by the city. Costs for the educational program have varied year to year depending on its annual scope, which is determined by the city, but are generally $3,000-$6,000.

The council also authorized City Manager Scott Hugill to sign a road mitigation agreement with Snohomish County Solid Waste for $200,000 to support pavement maintenance along 66th Avenue West from 2021-27, covering road impacts caused by the county’s hauling of materials to and from the Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station. The money received will be used to help fund the city’s 66th Avenue West pavement reconstruction project, which is set to start next year.

In other business, the council set a March 15, 2021 public hearing date to consider a petition to vacate the right-of-way on 59th Place West. The area proposed for vacation is all of 59th Place West lying north of 236th Street Southwest, a cul-de-sac surrounded by eight land parcels all abutting the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and currently the site of the transit center’s planned temporary parking lot. All of the eight properties are owned by Mill Stream Properties Group LLC, which plans to eventually redevelop it.

Hugill also reviewed the city’s priorities for the upcoming federal legislative agenda:

– Obtaining COVID-19 relief by seeking direct financial support for specific costs relating to meeting the pandemic and covering revenues lost, such as taxes and fees, from the resulting economic crisis.

– Receiving funding for local transportation and infrastructure. The city is anticipating that Congress will take up an infrastructure bill this year and will both pursue targeted requests of its federal delegation and support broader efforts to define more opportunities for medium-sized cities such as Mountlake Terrace at a federal level.

Most federal infrastructure spending currently has a rural set-aside for smaller communities to be able to access federal dollars, but there is no comparable set-aside for medium-sized municipalities — leaving those cities to compete against large cities for those limited federal resources. Mountlake Terrace has been working with U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen for several years to designate a portion of such federal program funding for cities with a population size of between 10,000-75,000. As a result, the city is supporting a federal restoration of earmarking. This would allow the legislative branch more authority over how funds are allocated. The criteria includes that the money is only available to public agencies, there is a fully transparent process for such requests, and that it be limited to programs supporting economic development, infrastructure, transportation and human services.

– Encouraging federal support for green stormwater infrastructure initiatives as part of a long-term strategy to modify federal laws, funding opportunities and programs to benefit both the city and Puget Sound ecosystem.

Adding green stormwater treatment as a scoring criteria for federal transportation awards would provide an advantage to projects seeking federal funds that include a stormwater management component, Hugill explained. The city supports creating a tax credit program for stormwater retrofits and new development, which — if enacted — would provide a 50% tax credit for individuals and developers that incorporate stormwater projects such as rain gardens and bioswales. Additionally, the city would like to see a new federal program created to fund culvert replacement, fish passage improvements and habitat restoration in municipal streams and creeks.

In his city manager’s report, Hugill told the council that Mountlake Terrace will be receiving an additional $235,000 from the state’s Recreation and Conservation Office to help with its ongoing Evergreen Playfield #1 renovation and turf installation project. After narrowly missing out on the state’s previous ranked program grant money, the city’s project was recently “elevated to the funding list” because other cities or agencies selected were not able to go forward with their projects, “leaving money on the table,” he said. As a result, park impact fees the city had earmarked for the playfield renovation will now be available for another future project.

During the liaison reports portion of the meeting, councilmembers said they were pleased after virtually attending the Jan. 18 “Becoming Brave” third annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an event which the city helped support as a sponsor.

“I thought (it) was beautifully done and very moving messages and I think we can all be very proud to be part of that,” Councilmember Bryan Wahl said.

“Given the current situation and how that was delivered, it was just very impactful,” Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle said. “I walked away just reflecting and thinking about our nation, our city, things we need to be working on, our DEI (Diversity Equity and Inclusion) Commission and where we need to go.”

Also during the liaison reports, there was a bit of a back-and-forth exchange between Councilmembers Steve Woodard and Rick Ryan regarding council processes.

Following the council’s appointment of two interim Arts Advisory Committee members during last week’s work/study session, Woodard expressed some concerns Tuesday night with the procedure. While stating he wanted to make sure that the new arts commissioners knew it “was not about either of them,” he said he felt that it is a topic for further discussion at the council’s upcoming annual retreat.

Woodard applauded all residents who apply to serve on city commissions and boards. His worry, he said, was about “common practices” and he noted that the arts commission now has two members from the same immediate family, which he imagined was a hard conversation for the appointment committee. “(This) is not about any particular family,” Woodard said. “It’s about us thinking about what does that mean” moving forward because of the number of city commissions and “we seem like we have a lot of residents really ready to step up.”

Councilmember Rick Ryan serves as the liaison to the Arts Advisory Committee. Ryan’s wife Judy is its chairperson and son Connor is now also a commissioner following last week’s council vote.

Woodward said he wondered if having three family members officially working with the same committee presented any concern for shaking up council “liaisonships” and what the implications mean for “making sure everybody’s got a chance to serve.” He complimented Rick Ryan’s efforts as liaison to the arts committee and framed the council having such a conversation as an opportunity.

Councilmember Ryan then made a “point of order” during his remarks to “request and remind” councilmembers that any concerns outside of their liaison reports should be brought up later during the new business portion of meetings. “Because it gets really interfering with us listening to this when we have questions on maybe something you have done with our city,” he said. He said at that time he would address any other council questions at the end of the council meeting.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright made a point of reiterating that both applicants selected for interim positions on the arts commission were chosen entirely because of their strong qualifications. She also felt that the discussion Woodard proposed would be a topic best addressed at a future work/study session and/or the council’s retreat later this year. “And then maybe we can all be on the same page at that time,” she said.

Later, during the meeting’s new business portion, Ryan said that while he had previously agreed to have further conversations during the retreat about “family implications” that were raised earlier, he also said he wanted City Manager Hugill to “be able to speak to this and about volunteer positions in the city.”

Woodard closed by saying, “My concerns were not who was surfaced, it was process.” Specifically, Woodard said, he couldn’t recall seeing applications for the recent arts commission appointments, which he felt was possibly different from his previous experiences on the council. He also wondered about the timing of the process rather than the qualifications of individual applicants and also any implications for council liaisons.

“I’m not looking to change any liaisonships, I’m not looking to change any commissioners,” Woodard said. Moving forward, he said he felt that having family members wanting to be involved together on commissions is a “very good problem” for the city to have.

“Let’s make sure we’re set up for that for sake of appearances if nothing else,” he said.

— By Nathan Blackwell