MLT City Council OKs creation of commission to review elected officials’ salaries

The Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday night approved an ordinance creating a Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission to review and set salaries and benefits of city elected officials.

The vote was 5-1, with Councilmember Laura Sonmore voting no. Councilmember Bryan Wahl was absent from Monday’s meeting

Mountlake Terrace councilmembers currently receive $800 per month, plus reimbursement of expenses for city business. Councilmembers do not receive health benefits. The mayor receives an additional $200 monthly.

The ordinance would direct a salary commission be convened every five years to review salaries of the mayor and city council members, and determine whether salaries should be increased, decreased or remain the same.

Under the ordinance, members will be Mountlake Terrace residents, and serve without compensation. The five-member commission will be appointed by the mayor, with appointments ratified by the city council.

Among other items during Monday’s meeting, the council:

– Watched the swearing in of new MLT Police Department Sgt. Brian Moss.

– Unanimously approved a construction agreement with Sound Transit for extra work on the Main Street Project.

– Received a presentation on the city’s website redesign. The new website is still being tested and is likely to be launched later this month.

— Story and photo by Teresa Wippel