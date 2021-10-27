MLT City Council Oct. 28 set to review 2021 third-quarter reports, six-year financial forecast

Posted: October 26, 2021 10

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will review 2021 third quarter financial and police department reports at its Oct. 28 work/study session.

Additional items on Thursday’s agenda include:

– Annual report from Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Commission

– Review of Main Street revitalization design supplement – Phase II design amendment

– Review of six-year financial forecast

– Review of revenue sources, including property tax

    1. General Operating (GO) levy property tax resolution
    2. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy resolution
    3. Property tax ordinance

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (870 2279 6767) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (10 28 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME