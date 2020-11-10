MLT City Council Nov. 12 agenda includes review of water and sewer bonds, continued discussion on 2021-22 budget

It’s a full agenda before the Mountlake Terrace City Council during its Thursday, Nov. 12 work/study session, which begins at 7 p.m. remotely via Zoom.

Among the items the council will review:

– An ordinance authorizing issuance and sale of up to $2.5 million in water and sewer revenue bonds. The bonds will fund the city’s portion of upgrades to the City of Edmonds wastewater treatment plant, which treats Mountlake Terrace wastewater.

– Civil engineering, land use and building/fire fee schedules

– The draft Transportation Master Plan

– The ADA Transition Plan supplemental agreement with Transpo Group USA, Inc.

– A fourth amendment to the 2021-2023 Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum interlocal agreement

– A stormwater CCTV high priority small works contract and a stormwater engineering on-call contract

– Review of property tax and EMS levy resolutions

The council is also set to continue discussing the city’s proposed 2021-2022 biennial budget and review and adoption of a resolution ratifying the use of federal CARES Act funds.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID (815 4379 3501). Passcode is (11 12 20).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (815 4379 3501) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (11 12 20).

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.