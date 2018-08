The City of Mountlake Terrace has canceled its Monday, Aug. 20 business meeting due to lack of a quorum. The council’s Thursday, Aug. 16 work/study session was also canceled for the same reason.

According to City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen, both cancellations were due to unexpected family emergencies for councilmembers.

The city will decide on Tuesday whether it will hold a special meeting later this week, Olsen said.