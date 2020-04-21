MLT City Council Monday approves contract for data system upgrade, ratifies emergency order

Meeting remotely to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday night unanimously authorized a contract to upgrade the Public Works Department’s SCADA Systems, at a cost of $440,497.09. The low bidder for the work was Technical Systems, Inc. (TSI).

SCADA stands for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, and the system provides data and information on the city’s sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and water infrastructure. The system was originally installed 20 years ago, and the city says an upgrade is needed to significantly reduce latency times, increase reliability, and update hardware and software to current technology and industry standards.

City Manager Scott Hugill Monday night told the council the system is “a key piece of infrastructure” that in the long run will save the city money during a future upgrade of the Wildemere lift station.

The council also unanimously adopted a resolution ratifying the city’s April 6 declaration of emergency and emergency order, necessary to ensure the long-term continuity of services consistent with the governor’s orders. Before the vote, Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle asked Hugill how long the city’s emergency order would last. Hugill replied that the city would follow the governor’s lead. If the stay-at-home order, currently scheduled to expire May 4, is extended, the city would extend its emergency declaration as well.

Under the declaration: