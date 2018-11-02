MLT City Council meets by lantern as power goes out during work/study session

A little darkness didn’t stop the Mountlake Terrace City Council from completing its work/study session at interim City Hall Thursday night.

About 1,200 Snohomish County PUD customers lost power in Mountlake Terrace Thursday evening, among them the Redstone Building where the council meets. But shortly after the chambers went dark, City Clerk Virginia Olsen grabbed some lanterns from city offices and the meeting continued.

A full story on the meeting will be posted soon.

PUD crews are working to restore power. To report an outage or check on the status, visit the PUD outage map.