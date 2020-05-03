MLT City Council May 4 to consider authorizing additional contingency funds for Civic Campus project

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has just one action item on its Monday night business meeting agenda: authorization of an additional $310,000 in contingency funds to pay for city-approved change orders and other unforeseen expenditures related to construction of the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus project.

The council will be meeting remotely starting at 7 p.m. to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home orders, and the public will not be allowed to attend in person. You may watch the meeting online or listen to it over the telephone, and the council is accepting written public comment that will be acknowledged in the meeting.

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782.

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join ; 2) Enter meeting ID (885-7567-3284) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (7761161).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us or mail them to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night.