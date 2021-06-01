MLT City Council June 3 agenda includes discussion of poultry limits, Juneteenth proclamation

City councilmembers will discuss amending the small domestic animals code to allow more poultry on single-family residential properties as part of its Thursday, June 3 work/study sessuib agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, June 3 work/study session.

Additional items on the agenda include:

– Juneteenth proclamation

– Review of professional services agreement amendment #3 with PND Engineering for Ballinger Park

– Review of SAFEbuilt and West Coast Construction professional services agreements

– Discussion of public works decant facility retrofit engineering and design

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (839 0273 3783) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (06 03 21).

To submit written public comment in advance, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, PO Box 72, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting please use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.