MLT City Council June 1 set to hear report on state legislative session, stormwater program update

A report on the recently concluded session of the Washington State Legislature and an update on the city’s stormwater program are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study session agenda for Thursday, June 1.

The council is also scheduled to review a final amendment to the contract for Interim Public Works Director Phil Williams, who is completing his assignment now that the city has hired a new public works director. And it is set to review recommendations for spending the remainder of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The meeting will be held in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace and can also be viewed remotely. To watch via Zoom, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 831 2890 8101 and passcode 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID and passcode.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here.