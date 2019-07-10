MLT City Council July 11 study session canceled

The City of Mountlake Terrace has cancelled its July 11 work/study session and the two agenda items have been added to the July 15 regular City Council meeting agenda. One of the originally scheduled items, review of the Salary Commission Appointees, has been moved to Aug. 1 after the City Council extended the application deadline.

Additionally, following the Planning Commission’s public hearing on the Town Center Subarea Plan on July 10 and anticipated recommendation on July 16, the City Council will begin its review of the proposed updated Town Center Subarea Plan at a special meeting on Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m. The meeting will take place at Interim City Hall located at 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220, Mountlake Terrace.

City Council and Planning Commission meeting agendas are online at www.cityofmlt.com/129.