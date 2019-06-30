MLT City Council July 1 to consider artists for Civic Campus work

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, July 1 meeting will consider the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission’s recommendation of artists for the Civic Campus Town Center Park/Plaza. The plaza will be located between the new city hall and the corner of 232nd Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

After discussions during previous meetings, the commission is recommending that the city work with two artists: CJ Rench and Louise McDowell.

The council is also set to approve agreements related to a plan for controlling aquatic weeds in Lake Ballinger, including professional services agreements with TetraTech and AquaTechnex and an interlocal agreement with the City of Edmonds.

Finally, the council will hold a quarterly discussion and update of city council goals.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete agenda here.