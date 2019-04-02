MLT City Council honors retiring Commander Doug Hansen, OKs 2019-21 vision and goals

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace City Council April 1 recognized retiring Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Doug Hansen for his 38 years of service to the city. Police Chief Pete Caw said that Hansen “did just about every job in the police department.”

“I’m really going to miss him,” Caw added.

Hansen started his career with Mountlake Terrace in July 1981 as an animal control officer and served as a reserve police officer from January through July 1981. He was hired as a patrol officer in July 1981 and rose through the ranks, and was promoted to police commander in January 2010.

Hansen’s last day in Mountlake Terrace is April 5.

Also on Tuesday night, the council heard an update from Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton on the Civic Campus Project, including the status of both cost containment measures and a list of design items for the roofing and siding — which will be finalized once bids are received. In addition, the council learned about proposal related to the police station addition that would create a more open concept to facilitate a future remodel of the existing station. Police Chief Pete Caw told the council he supports the open concept as usable space until the remodel is complete.

In addition, the council approved its vision and goals for 2019-2021. The vision is as follows:

Mountlake Terrace is an attractive, walkable city with a revitalized town center, pleasant diverse neighborhoods, healthy environment, and ample opportunities for housing, education, business, recreation and community involvement. The six approved goals are: Protect and Enhance the City’s Financial Health and Stability While MaintainingAppropriate and Essential Public Services in a Cost Effective Manner Undertake Economic Development Initiatives and Programs that Result in Economic Development Related Outcomes Throughout the Community Implement the Downtown “Main Street” Revitalization Projects Review, Prioritize and Implement Capital Infrastructure Projects that to Includethe Development of a Strategies to Address the City’s Aging Public Facilities Implement Civic Campus Redevelopment Plan Develop and Implement Effective Communication and Outreach With the Community.