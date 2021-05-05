MLT City Council gets an update on light rail progress, status of summer events

At its May 3 regular business meeting, the Mountlake Terrace City Council received updates from Sound Transit and also learned about potential impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on city events this summer. It also amended the salary ordinance to include a salary schedule range that reflects the addition of two in-house custodial positions.

The council had previously discussed creating two city custodial positions rather than relying on contractors to provide those services. City staff had recommended the council approve the jobs following 14 years of contracted custodial service at city facilities. The city currently contracts with outside firms for cleaning at the police station, operations facility and Recreation Pavilion.

Using city positions for the work would be more expensive than outsourcing it, but staff have said that the contracted work is often substandard and there is a lot of service provider turnover. The city believes that having custodial employees will improve the quality of service and ensure cleaner facilities at the Recreation Pavilion, and also help better maintain the expanded police station and new city hall.

The amended salary ordinance was unanimously approved by the council and will add approximately $115,000 to the amount budgeted annually for those services. When the city previously had in-house custodial positions, those were a part of the Teamsters Union and City Manager Scott Hugill said that will be the case once again. Recruitment efforts to fill the two positions is anticipated to begin soon.

Separately, the council also approved receiving a $50,000 grant from Snohomish County that will help fund replacing the playground equipment at Bicentennial Park. The project includes purchasing and installing new equipment, and staff noted that the playground’s location will be moving further west, near the park gazebo. The new equipment will be chosen with the assistance of local park users as well as the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission and the Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee. City staff noted that without the county’s grant, the project would not be accomplished.

In other business, Hugill provided the council with a brief update about potential COVID-19 effects on city events this summer depending on which phase of the Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan Snohomish County will be in.

Under Phase 2, “we essentially cannot have outdoor activities like the Third of July, like Tour de Terrace,” Hugill said. Even if the county were to be rolled back to Phase 2 and then later return to Phase 3 by this summer, special events permits require a 60-day lead time to provide for adequate planning.

Monday’s meeting marked 60 days before July 3. In case of the Third of July event can’t be held in its traditional form, organizers were discussing the possibility of having a live virtual fireworks display. There are still challenges to be addressed about where the fireworks would potentially take place and how to properly conduct crowd control, he said.

Even if the county is in Phase 3, the restrictions required for group events would still make having the Tour de Terrace this summer complicated. “You’ve got to limit the number of people in certain areas, you have to confine food to one area, so it could be difficult,” Hugill said. The 60-day cutoff for that event is later this month. “We’ll make that call for certain towards the end of May,” Hugill said, adding that if the county is “in Phase 3 or even better Phase 4 then there’s a possibility to have the event.” The annual Tour de Terrace parade and street vendors likely wouldn’t be a part of the festivities this year due to crowd guidelines, he said.

Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright said of the potentially altered or cancelled events, “I know that’s disappointing, but we’ve got to get through this. Next year we’re going to have everything hopefully.”

The day after Monday night’s meeting, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a two-week pause on movement in the state’s reopening plan, during which every county will remain in its current phase and then be revaluated in two weeks. As a result, Snohomish County will stay in Phase 3 for now.

Also in his city manager’s report, Hugill told councilmembers that the city was recently awarded $3.2 million in funding from the State Legislature, primarily intended for municipal projects at parks and also Phase 2 of the Main Street Revitalization effort.

In addition, the city is tentatively planning its move to the new Civic Campus for May 15. If that date remains unchanged, then those offices would be closed May 14 and May 17, the city manager said.

Staff from Sound Transit provided an update on Lynnwood Link light rail extension and related efforts. That extension still remains on track at this time to be completed in 2024 and the Northgate Link will open for service in October. However, Randy Harlow, executive project director for the Lynnwood extension, said that effects from pandemic on construction progress, timelines and schedules are still being assessed.

“We have hit the stride of our civil construction, we are in probably the biggest construction season that we’ll have along the way with the most progress visible to everyone,” Harlow said, citing the ongoing work at the Mountlake Terrace light rail station next to the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

All of the drilled shafts for the project have been completed and crews are currently working on building columns, girders and walls along the route as well as the I-5 overcrossing. Planned work to follow over the next few years includes station finishes, continuing, trackwork installation, aerial guideway girder placement and systems installations.

Harlow said he was excited about the artwork that will be installed next year at the Mountlake Terrace station. It will be based on images from local parks and is meant to convey a sense of connectivity to living in an urban forest while also celebrating sustainable development and the history of neighborhood wetlands. The art is rendered in perforated metal panels in a way that the images seem to change when viewed from different angles and will wrap around the stairs near station entrances.

Erik Ashlie-Vinke, Sound Transit government and community relations manager for the north corridor, said the agency “is facing an unprecedented financial environment.” These have been caused by the pandemic-driven reduction in consumer spending and government tax revenues, along with “ongoing pressures in the real estate and construction sectors of the economy that are continuing to drive project cost estimates to levels significantly beyond those foreseen in our plans,” he said.

Tax revenues provide approximately 66% of funding for the light rail extension projects. The current 25-year capital program, which runs through 2041, has experienced lower tax revenues as a result of lower sales and decreased motor vehicle excise and rental car taxes due to the pandemic’s recession. Sound Transit has also has encountered higher construction costs, which the presentation notes “remain at record levels due to continued growth in property values and hot construction market.”

The gap between lower revenues and higher costs is approximately $7.9 billion, Ashlie-Vinke said.

As a result, Sound Transit’s board is using a process called realignment, which includes public input to help determine how plans and timelines for future voter-approved projects will need to change to address these financial pressures. The Lynnwood Link will not be affected by the realignment process underway, but other projects in the area — including light rail extension to Everett — may be impacted. Ashlie-Vinke noted the realignment process is meant “to basically make a path forward.”

Realignment tools being considered include:

Cutting costs through reduced project scopes

Suspending or canceling projects

Raising new revenues through issuing higher debt

Seeking additional state or federal funding

Delaying or phasing the planned projects to spread their costs over time and keep total agency debt within current legal limits.

