MLT City Council Feb. 17 set to review community satisfaction survey results

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review the results of a recent community satisfaction survey among other items at its Feb. 17 work/study session.

Additional items on Thursday night’s agenda include:

– Review of Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission’s 2021 accomplishments and a discussion about its 2022 work program

– Review of engineering and design for replacement of stormwater system at 52nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest

– Review of an interlocal agreement with the Washington School Information Processing Cooperative (WSIPC)

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the number to call is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (880 5111 3328) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (021722).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail comments to City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.