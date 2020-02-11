MLT City Council Feb. 13 set to learn about land-use decision-making process

Among the items on the Thursday, Feb. 13 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session agenda are a land-use decision-making course and a review (described as a tentative agenda item) of the city’s six-year financial forecast.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor, Mountlake Terrace. You can see the complete Feb. 13 agenda here.

And a reminder that the council’s normal business meeting next week will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18 rather than Monday, Feb. 17 due to the Presidents Day holiday.