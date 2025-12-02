MLT City Council Dec. 4 to hold public hearing on Housing Action Plan

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Dec. 4 meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on an ordinance to adopt the City’s Housing Action Plan.

According to the council agenda, housing is one of the key elements of the City’s updated Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2024. The housing element includes 27 housing policies that together support five overarching goals: expanding housing diversity, supporting regional collaboration, addressing special needs housing, preventing displacement and focusing growth near services and transit. The Housing Action Plan (HAP) translates the Housing Element into a set of concrete actions, providing staff and elected officials with a clear roadmap for implementation, the agenda states.

Other items on the council agenda include:

A recognition of Eagle Scouts

A presentation on a proposed Food Forest at Ballinger Park and Ballinger Organic Garden. (See related story here.)

Review of a professional services agreement with the Johnston Group to serve as the City’s federal lobbyist.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Nov. 20, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.