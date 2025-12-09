MLT City Council Dec. 11 to review critical areas and flood management ordinances

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hear an update from the City’s Planning Commission about an ordinance adopting critical areas. These areas are environmentally sensitive lands, such as wetlands, streams, steep slopes, floodplains and aquifer recharge zones, that require special protection because they provide important ecological functions and reduce public safety risks.

According to the City’s agenda, the city staff will recommend propose several changes, including revised tree-replacement ratios, added definitions, updated wetland standards and edits responding to state agency and tribal comments. The Council may adopt the ordinance with any directed changes following the hearing.

City Council will also:

Hear updates to its floodplain management regulations as required under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and Washington state standards.

Review and vote on the 2026 hotel-motel tax funding recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Review and vote on the city manager’s recommendation of contracting with Zachor, Stock and Krepps for prosecuting services and with Feldman and Lee for public defense services.

This meeting will start at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You can also view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete agenda here.