MLT City Council Aug. 13 to review resolution to temporarily allow outdoor seating for businesses

A review of a resolution that would allow businesses to temporarily expanding capacity for outdoor seating is among the items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s next work/study session Thursday, Aug. 13. It will be held remotely beginning at 7 p.m. via telephone and online.
Other agenda items include:
– Introduction of the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Assessment and Transition Plan
– Introduction of the Cedar Park preliminary lot subdivision
To submit public comment, please email your remarks to cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us. Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night.
