MLT City Council Aug. 13 to review resolution to temporarily allow outdoor seating for businesses

A review of a resolution that would allow businesses to temporarily expanding capacity for outdoor seating is among the items on the agenda for the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s next work/study session Thursday, Aug. 13. It will be held remotely beginning at 7 p.m. via telephone and online.

Other agenda items include:

– Introduction of the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Self-Assessment and Transition Plan

– Introduction of the Cedar Park preliminary lot subdivision

If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782 . To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join ; 2) Enter meeting ID (815 2207 5570 and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (08 13 20).