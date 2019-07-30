MLT City Council Aug. 1 set to review Town Center draft EIS, sewer plan revenue options

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Aug. 1 work/study session is scheduled to hold a joint meeting with the Planning Commission to review the Town Center Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS).

The council is also set to review Sewer Comprehensive Plan revenue requirement alternatives and appointees to the Mountlake Terrace Salary Commission.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.