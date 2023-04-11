MLT City Council April 13 set to review property annexation, consultant for Comprehensive Plan

A discussion regarding whether the city should try to annex unincorporated areas into Mountlake Terrace and a review of a consultant proposal to assist with the 2024 update of the city’s Comprehensive Plan are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session agenda for Thursday, April 13.

The council is also scheduled to review:

– A resolution to surplus equipment from public works

– The 2022 year-end police department report

– An amendment to the professional services agreement for the interim public works director.

The hybrid meeting will be at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W. To attend online, click this meeting link. The meeting ID is 874 4852 6704 and the passcode is 98043. To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID and passcode listed above.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

You can see the complete meeting agenda here