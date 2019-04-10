MLT City Council April 11 to hear update on Economic Vitality and Town Center planning

A presentation on the City of Mountlake Terrace Stormwater Program and an update on Economic Vitality and Town Center planning documents now being considered by the city’s Planning Commission are among the items on the Thursday, April 11 city council work/study session agenda.

The council will also hear a report from Public Works Director Eric LaFrance on the January water main break at 244th Street Southwest/205th Street Southwest.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 2nd floor, 6100 219th St. S.W. You can see the complete agenda here.