MLT City Council approves letter of reprimand for Councilmember Richards

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday night business meeting voted to issue a written reprimand to Councilmember Seaun Richards after a city employee complained she felt uncomfortable when the councilmember spent 30 minutes in her office discussing his personal life.

The vote was 4-1 in favor — Councilmembers Rick Ryan, Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Jerry Smith and Doug McCardle voted yes and Councilmember Laura Sonmore voted no. Councilmember Richards recused himself from voting while Councilmember Bryan Wahl abstained since he absent from the earlier meeting where the issue was discussed.

The reprimand was the result of a complaint by Human Resources Management Analyst Leslie Choate that Richards came into her office, closed the door and had a 30-minute conversation about his pending divorce.

The council agreed during its Sept. 4 meeting to direct City Attorney Greg Schrag to draft the letter of reprimand after agreeing that Richards’ actions violated a 2016-17 city council directive that restricts councilmembers’ access to city employees.

Richards told the council that he initiated the conversation because Choate was a regular customer at the Mountlake Terrace restaurant he owns, Red Onion Burgers, and he wanted her to know why she wouldn’t be seeing his wife during her next visit there.

Richards also told the council that he had asked Choate for permission to enter her office and also asked if he could close the door because of the private nature of the conversation.

Before the vote Monday night, Councilmember Sonmore made a motion that the council hire an investigator to look into the matter further, before proceeding with the reprimand. However, Schrag said that hiring an investigator wasn’t warranted given the circumstances, noting that the matter involved a violation of council rules.

“There was no allegation of harassment… or other improper conduct that occurred,” Schrag said.

Sonmore’s motion died for lack of a second.

The council also heard an update from City Manager Scott Hugill on the city’s upcoming biennial budget process. Presentations will begin with the Oct. 1 council meeting, and individual departments will be presenting their budgets Oct. 10-11. The council will have an opportunity for ongoing budget review through the month of November, he added.

— By Teresa Wippel