MLT City Council appoints board and commission members

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its last meeting appointed several residents to city boards and commissions.

The role of volunteer board and commission members is to inform and advise the council and get involved in helping with events like National Night Out, Tour de Terrace, and Arts of the Terrace.

The city has five boards and commissions including the Arts Advisory Commission, Community Policing Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Recreation and Parks Commission (RPAC), and the Civil Service Commission. A council subcommittee conducted interviews throughout the spring and recommendations were reviewed at City Council’s May 30 work session.

The city council on June 3 reappointed Judy Ryan, Mark Hopkins and Kiah Helms to three-year terms on the Arts Advisory Commission. Miguel Sandoval was reappointed to a four-year term on the Planning Commission and Don Enochs and Keith Edholm were reappointed to three-year terms on the RPAC. Audrey Meyer was appointed to a three-year term on RPAC. One position remains vacant on the Planning Commission, pending appointment following completion of the Town Center Plan Update.