MLT children invited to share their gift wishes virtually with Santa’s helper Dec. 4

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for Santa and his helpers to meet in-person with children this year, the Mountlake Terrace Business Association has stepped in to help with a virtual Santa meet-and-greet Dec. 5.

“Santa has made adjustments in his operations… and has asked that we host a Zoom meeting with one of his helper Santas,” MLTBA President Justin Elsner said. Children of Mountlake Terrace are invited to relay their gift wishes by logging in to the free virtual event between 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 5. When Santa is ready to talk with the children, his elf will let them into the Zoom meeting from the waiting room.

