MLT Chamber of Commerce to host night of networking June 26

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce is hosting a night of networking from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Baguus Little Asia, 23511 56th Ave. W., Ste. 107 in Mountlake Terrace.

“Let’s spice up our networking game, and who knows, you might just find your next business partner over a plate of Pad Thai,” the chamber says.

Tickets are free for members and $20 for nonmembers. You can RSVP here.