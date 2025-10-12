MLT Chamber of Commerce networking event Oct. 28 at Getaway Tavern

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an October Networking Event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 at The Getaway Tavern. This month’s event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the host — who is also organizing a future fundraiser for Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County — will be sharing information about the upcoming event with attendees.

You can meet and connect with local business owners, enjoy light refreshments and participate in raffles with donated prizes.

Admission is free for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. You can learn more and RSVP here.