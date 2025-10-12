MLT Chamber of Commerce networking event Oct. 28 at Getaway Tavern

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring an October Networking Event from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 at The Getaway Tavern. This month’s event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the host — who is also organizing a future fundraiser for Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County — will be sharing information about the upcoming event with attendees.
You can meet and connect with local business owners, enjoy light refreshments and participate in raffles with donated prizes.
Admission is free for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. You can learn more and RSVP here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.