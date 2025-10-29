MLT Chamber of Commerce holds raffle drawing for Domestic Violence Awareness Services

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

About 25 people showed up for the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce networking event Tuesday at Getaway Tavern. As local business owners and city staff shared stories over drinks and onion rings, Chamber Chair Sarah Frost introduced Lauren Stiger from Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, who is organizing the nonprofit’s next fundraiser.

MLT Communications and Community Engagement Manager Sienna Spencer Markles invited Rachael Aziz and Kristian Gist, who are two consultants from the Chicago-based consulting firm All Together for city branding and marketing. Gist had virtually presented before City Council at the Sept. 11 meeting.

Frost said the next Chamber networking event will be at SKOG Haus Coffee, and she will announce the date in early November.

Visit the MLT Chamber of Commerce website for more information.