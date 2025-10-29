Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeBusinessMLT Chamber of Commerce holds raffle drawing for Domestic Violence Awareness Services
BusinessEvents

MLT Chamber of Commerce holds raffle drawing for Domestic Violence Awareness Services

By
Nick Ng

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce held a networking event at Getaway Tavern Tuesday afternoon. (Photos by Nick Ng)

About 25 people showed up for the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce networking event Tuesday at Getaway Tavern. As local business owners and city staff shared stories over drinks and onion rings, Chamber Chair Sarah Frost introduced Lauren Stiger from  Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County, who is organizing the nonprofit’s next fundraiser.

Lauren Stiger (right) of Domestic Violence Awareness Services of Snohomish County talks about what the nonprofit does. To her right are Getaway Tavern owner Katrina Grimes and MLT Chamber of Commerce Chair Sarah Frost.
MLT Chamber of Commerce Chair Sarah Frost checks the schedule early in the event.
MLT Event Coordinator Andrew Appelwick chats with Tony Curran from The Original Mini Barns.
MLT Communications and Community Engagement Manager Sienna Spencer Markles fills out her name tag.
MLT City Council Position 3 candidate Danny Luoma chats with Lee.
Councilmember William Paige (right) and Art Tracy from Regal Roofing and Contracting.

MLT Communications and Community Engagement Manager Sienna Spencer Markles invited Rachael Aziz and Kristian Gist, who are two consultants from the Chicago-based consulting firm All Together for city branding and marketing. Gist had virtually presented before City Council at the Sept. 11 meeting.

Kristian Gist from Chicago-based urban planning company All Together visits Mountlake Terrace for the first time.
All Together Principal Rachael Aziz laughs at Councilmember Steve Woodard’s dad joke.
Getaway Tavern had many purple pens for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
One of several cards around the meeting place to stoke thoughts for attendees.
Several Chamber members shares a funny story.
Lisa Anderson of Axis Pharmacy Northwest holds a “Scream” mug that lights up as part of the goodie bag for the raffle drawing.

Frost said the next Chamber networking event will be at SKOG Haus Coffee, and she will announce the date in early November.

Ash Hoffman of Lost the Plot Books won a $50 gift certificate to Getaway Tavern.
Jeremy Minor of Team NSRG won a tote bag of random “swag” from Councilmember Steve Woodard.
MLT Economics Development Manager Ryan Doss won a gift certificate to Double DD Meats.
Sylvia DeShayes of Heritage Bank won a tote bag of goodies from
MLT Events Coordinator Andrew Appelwick wins a $50 gift certificate to Getaway Tavern.

Visit the MLT Chamber of Commerce website for more information.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Events Calendar

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by MLTnews.com

Website by Web Publisher PRO