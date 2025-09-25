Helping small businesses thrive the mission of new MLT Chamber executive director 

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

When Aireal King was hired to be the new Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce executive director, she stepped into a role that was completely new to her – at least on paper.

Although she never had a background working or being in a chamber of commerce, her background in project management and nonprofits was a natural fit for the MLT Chamber, which is looking to strengthen connections among local businesses.

“I’m kind of a Jane-of-all-trades,” King said in an interview with MLTNews. Among her duties are managing memberships, creating programs, organizing networking events and overseeing the Chamber’s website and social media.

King said that members responding to a recent Chamber survey said they crave stronger networking opportunities and a greater sense of community.

“I think a lot of the business owners are feeling very siloed right now,,” she said. “They’re hesitant to reach out to their community because of how divisive everyone is. And Washington state does not make it easy for a small business owner to thrive, and so our role is to help alleviate some of those pain points.”

The Chamber is revamping its member benefits to accommodate what most businesses say they need, such as networking events and workshops on marketing, SEO and taxes, King said.

Being surrounded by larger cities like Lynnwood, Edmonds and Shoreline means that Mountlake Terrace isn’t as visible, which is something King hopes to change.

“With the addition of the light rail station and the city’s plan for a Town Center, we’re hoping that Mountlake Terrace can become a destination spot for travelers who are coming from outside of the state or county,” King said. “We’re focused on helping small businesses thrive in that changing environment for our community.”

King grew up in Snohomish County – mostly in Mill Creek – and recently moved to Mountlake Terrace with her husband, who was raised in the city. In 2022, they sold their house and traveled to 36 countries in one year, with their first stop in Italy. She said her top three favorite cuisines are Japanese, Georgian and Thai.

“And [travelling] has really shaped the way that I think about everything I do in business, especially now with how our political climate is and how uncertain everything is,” King said. “I want to help our BIPOC community. I want to invite them to come to Mountlake Terrace and open up businesses and thrive there and feel comfortable and confident to continue to grow.”