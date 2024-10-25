MLT Chamber Mega Mixer networking event Oct. 29

Join the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County for an evening of networking at Diamond Knot Brew Pub from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Cost is $10 (includes a drink) —and if you bring a raffle prize, you’ll get the chance to introduce your business on the mic.

Diamond Knot Brew Pub is located at 5602 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

You can learn more and register here.