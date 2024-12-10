MLT Chamber holiday party Dec. 17 at Diamond Knot Brewpub

The Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce invites you to its 2024 Holiday Celebration from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 17th at Diamond Knot Brewpub.
Mingle with local businesses and community organizations, play Mountlake Terrace trivia and enter to win raffle prizes.
The Diamond Knot Brewpub is at 5602 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.
Click here to submit your RSVP for the event.
You can donate a raffle prize here.
