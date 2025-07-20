MLT Cares keeps parade tradition alive

One of Mountlake Terrace’s most anticipated annual events took place this evening along 56th Avenue West: the MLT Parade (formerly the Tour de Terrace parade). This year marked a transition, as the local nonprofit MLT Cares stepped in to sponsor the parade for the first time.

For more than 30 years, the Smith family of Mountlake Terrace organized the full three-day Tour de Terrace festival, which traditionally included carnival rides, food vendors, live music, games, a car show and fireworks. In January, the family announced they would retire from the event, leaving a gap in leadership for the long-standing tradition.

MLT Cares moved quickly to preserve what it could of the event. Although they were unable to secure enough funding for the carnival and other festivities, they succeeded in organizing the parade.

This year’s parade was noticeably smaller. Crowd size appeared to be about a third of previous years, and several factors may have contributed to the decline. Without the usual carnival and booths at the Evergreen Playfield complex, there was no natural gathering point following the parade. In addition, promotion was limited. Longtime residents noted the absence of the traditional overhead banner on 220th Street Southwest and said many locals were unaware the event was even happening.

Another shift was the timing: The parade took place two weeks earlier than usual, which may have caused further confusion.

Despite the smaller turnout, attendees who did show up found the experience enjoyable. With fewer people lining the street, everyone had a clear view of the procession. The atmosphere remained upbeat, especially during the appearance of crowd favorites like the Seafair Pirates.

The parade ran its usual route along 56th Avenue West, from 234th Street Southwest to 220th Street Southwest, and remains a Seafair-sanctioned event.

Although it was no small task to match the high standard set by Tour de Terrace, the MLT Cares team stepped up and kept this community tradition alive.

For more information or to support future events, visit mltcares.com.