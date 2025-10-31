MLT business owner Amanda Buckner wins two kickboxing championship titles

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace business owner Amanda Buckner won two gold medals in kickboxing and Muay Thai at the WKA World Championships in Sheffield, England, in October.

Buckner trains out of Wildstyle Gym in Snohomish and runs strength and fitness programs at Untamed Fitness. In August, she claimed double gold at the WKA Nationals, securing her place on Team USA. Since then, she has captured the Pacific Northwest Title in Everett and competed internationally for the North American title, facing contenders from Canada, Italy and dozens of other countries.

Untamed Fitness said in a news release that the company is proud of Buckner. “Here’s to the next adventure – because champions don’t stop climbing mountains; they just find taller ones,” the release said.