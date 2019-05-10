MLT Business Association to hear report on city construction projects during May 15 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association will hear a report on city development during its Wednesday, May 15 Lunch and Learn meeting at MLT Interim City Hall, Redstone Corporate Building II, 6100 219th St. S.W, Ste. 220.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes lunch. It is free for Business Association members. All others pay $10, cash or check, at the door.

Assistant City Manager Stephen Clifton and Community and Economic Development Director Christy Osborn will provide updates on construction projects around town, including Sound Transit’s light rail station and the Town Center.