The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is hosting a Brewer’s Night on Thursday, April 4 at Diamond Knot Brew Pub in Mountlake Terrace.

Meet the Diamond Knot Brewers, tour the Brewery Room, connect with other business owners and try four Diamond Knot beers paired with a buffet. You can also enter to win raffle prizes.

The event will run from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Diamond Knot, 5602 232nd St. S.W. #106, Mountlake Terrace.

Learn more here or email [email protected]Tickets are $35 per person.