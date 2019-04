The Mountlake Terrace Business Association is sponsoring an after-work networking event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 with guest speaker Clair Sims, HR manager at 98Point6 Inc.

Learn about the recent changes to employment hiring and firing and the new sick-leave coverage.

The free event will be in the CCBC Common Room, 23212 57th Ave. W., at West Plaza next to the MLT Post Office.