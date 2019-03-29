MLT Arts Commission presents accomplishments to council

During a recent meeting, the Mountlake Terrace City Council received an overview from the Arts Advisory Commission on their 2018 accomplishments and work plan for 2019. The Arts Advisory Commission’s mission is to support and promote the cultural arts as a vital element of the community’s quality of life, economic viability and vibrant community identity.

In 2018, the Arts Advisory Commission coordinated the 40th Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show with Friends of the Arts. The 2018 art show attracted over 416 entries from 38 cities and six states, and hundreds of visitors. Art commissioners selected 297 to be jury accepted into the show. Twenty-nine pieces of artwork sold during the show. One reason Arts of the Terrace is so well known is the quality of the judges who evaluate the entries.

Currently the Arts Advisory Commission is working on plans for the 41st Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show that runs Saturday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. This is one of the best art shows in the region and features paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, photography, 3-dimensional and artisan works.

The Arts Advisory Commission hosted monthly Art Exhibits at the Mountlake Terrace Library, served as the selection committee for the Manu Sood scholarship fund, and participated in community events including Tour de Terrace and National Night Out.

The Arts Advisory Commission’s 2019 Work Plan continues to build on its accomplishments from 2018 and addresses a number of recommendations from the Arts and Culture Strategic Plan including scheduling and promoting monthly arts exhibits at the library. They conducted an inventory the city’s art collection in March. They will also develop a list of artists and art patrons in the city; seek out grants and other funding for cultural programs; promote more live entertainment in the city; and explore concerts in the parks for July and August.

The Arts Advisory Commission also strives to create opportunities for artists, expand the volunteer base for the arts, and increase community outreach.

Commissioners include Chair Judy Ryan, Vice Chair Marla French and members Ann Nygaard, Sally Buckingham, Bonnie Mercer, Mark Hopkins, Janice Patterson and Student Liaison Kiah Helms.

For more information, please visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/379/ or www.MLTArts.org.