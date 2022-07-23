MLT Arts Commission honors local student with scholarship

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission recently awarded its $1,000 Manu Sood Scholarship to Lavinia Simkowiak of Mountlake Terrace High School.

Simkowiak plans to attend the Northwest College of Art & Design. She is interested in illustration, entertainment art and graphic design.

“The thing that I want most in this world is to be able to create stories that connect with people in the same way they connected to me, especially young people who share my experiences,” she wrote in her application essay.

A letter of support from an art teacher described Simkowiak as a talented and gifted artist.

The Manu Sood Scholarship honors Manu Sood, the late artist and member of the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission and the Garden Club. Originally from Uganda, she and her husband Vic Sood settled in Mountlake Terrace and became long-time community leaders. She died in 2009.

“It is people like Manu, with their unselfish civic-mindedness, who help form the heart and soul of our community,” the arts commission said in a tribute after her passing.

The scholarship in her name goes to Edmonds School District seniors who plan to pursue an education in the visual arts.

For more information about the scholarship, visit www.foundationesd.org.