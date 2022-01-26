MLT aquatics supervisor earns professional designation  

Mountlake Terrace Aquatics Supervisor Rose Ploeg has attained the Aquatic Professional (AqP) designation from the Association of Aquatic Professionals. The association promotes and advocates policies, practices and procedures that contribute to safer and improved aquatic education, recreation activities, programs and facilities.

Ploeg completed the core requirements including possession of several industry-specific, nationally recognized certifications, education and/or experience requisites, verified completion of professional development sessions, passing the AqP written exam and current membership in the Association of Aquatic Professionals.

During the COVID-19 closure of the Recreation Pavilion in 2020, Ploeg initiated the professional development program including paying for all of the online classes herself and taking a number of tests. This week, Ploeg passed the final exam, the last step to attaining this designation.

Ploeg is a 30-year employee at the City of Mountlake Terrace, beginning as a recreation programmer and being promoted to the aquatic supervisor role 10 years ago. “What I have always liked best about my job, whether it’s been in parks, athletics or aquatics, is the day-to-day change with no two days being the same and it is never boring,” she said “Watching swimmers at every level learn to push past their comfort zone and master new skills is awesome — you can see it in their eyes and expressions when they get it.”

Over the past three decades, Ploeg has seen thousands of children learn to swim and supported many recreation programs and city events. During the pandemic, she attended several of the community give-aways of face coverings.

In her spare time, Ploeg enjoys cycling and kayaking in and around her home in the Skagit Valley. “The city appreciates Rose and the initiative she took to achieve this professional goal,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jeff Betz. “She serves as a positive role model to our staff that despite her long-time service, she can continue to learn and grow professionally.”