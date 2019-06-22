MLT 5th-grader in Pitch, Hit and Run competition

After a pair of top finishes in local Pitch, Hit and Run competitions, Mountlake Terrace Elementary 5th-grader Liam Moore is heading to T-Mobile Park on Sunday, June 23, to compete against other regional winners in the Major League Baseball-sponsored skills test.

Moore won his age division of the skills contest in a local competition held May 11 at Forest Crest Playfield in Mountlake Terrace, then duplicated that result in a sectional competition held later in the month in Seattle. Moore’s Pitch, Hit and Run scores earned him a spot in Sunday’s competition that will take place prior to the Mariners-Orioles game.

Moore plays youth baseball locally through MTYAA. “We just wanted to let him know we care about his accomplishments in this event,” said MTYAA Baseball President James Delaney.

MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competitions are held annually throughout North America, with each of the 30 MLB teams hosting a Team Championship. The top three scorers in each age division among all Team Championship competitions will advance to the National Finals, this year being held July 8 prior to the MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland.