MLB All-Star Week ready to hit a home run in Seattle, but plan ahead for increased traffic on the roads

Major League Baseball’s highly anticipated All-Star Week will bring excitement – and increased traffic – to the Puget Sound area with several planned activities in and around Seattle Friday, July 7 through Tuesday, July 11.

Whether attending All-Star Week events, taking regular trips or traveling through Seattle for other destinations, the Washington State Department of Transportation urges everyone to plan ahead for increased traffic across the region and allow extra travel time to safely arrive at destinations.

Ways to help keep everyone moving include traveling during non-peak times if possible, delaying non-essential trips and using transit and other alternative modes of transportation.

Several of the All-Star Week events occur during the evening commute. WSDOT is taking several steps to keep traffic flowing, but the public can help too by adjusting travel plans or allowing additional time for trips. WSDOT will increase Incident Response Team staff and extend hours of coverage throughout the week to respond to blockages and incidents on the highways. The Interstate 5 Express Lanes in downtown Seattle also will operate on normal schedules during the evening commute to help improve traffic flow.

While there are no planned construction projects on routes to or from the stadiums, some emergency or maintenance work might still be needed, so travelers should stay up-to-date on conditions and give any crews plenty of space to safely work. Updated real-time information about closures and incidents is available on WSDOT’s mobile app, the real-time travel map or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.