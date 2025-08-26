Missing fed funds affect MLT’s Main Street Project building strategy

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Mountlake Terrace staff held an open house last week at City Hall to give updates on the City’s Transportation Impact Fee program and Main Street Phase II.

Between online and in-person attendance, almost 20 people showed up for the Aug. 20 event, hosted by City Engineer Rich Meredith and Traffic Engineer John Marek.

Marek said that the city is moving toward a multimodal system, which plans for diverse modes of transportation, not just cars. Some of the projects include:

A roundabout or signal installed at 20th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue West.

Buffered bike lanes on Van Ry Boulevard from Mountlake Drive to 244th Street Southwest, and rebuilding the street and widening sidewalks there.

Adding bike lanes on 56th Avenue West from 230th 236th Streets Southwest.

The plans for Main Street Phase II have shifted in priority after the city wasn’t selected for federal funding from Congress, Meredith said. One of those shifts is focusing on major arterials.

Meredith said the city is looking for possible state funding to fill in the gaps created by the lack of federal funds, and has applied for an Urban Arterial Program (UAP) grant.

“Federal funds are pretty tenuous,” Meredith said.

He said that if the city is awarded a UAP grant, the money will be added to the federal funding the city received in 2024, allowing for improvements on 56th Avenue West from 236th to 232nd Streets Southwest.

Meredith said the city is still looking for funds and will know if they will receive the UAP grant in November.

Some of the changes in Main Street Phase II planning include replacing the traffic lights on 234th Street Southwest and 230th Street during a later phase.

Meredith said the curbs, gutters and sidewalks on 232nd Street Southwest and 234th Street on both sides of the road will be updated as planned.

The traffic light planned for 234th Street Southwest will be installed later. Meredith said that until funds are available, a rapid flashing beacon will be installed instead to alert drivers to pedestrians crossing. He explained that the traffic control system is flexible and can be used for a traffic light when it’s time for a “higher level of control.”

Meredith said that the focus for 234th and 236th Streets Southwest is only on the west side. The reason for the asymmetry, he said, is to use those funds to rebuild the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West.

“It’s more complicated to rebuild an intersection,” Meredith said. “The middle of the block is easier.”

Meredith also said that the new intersections will resolve any transition issues from misalignment and allow developers to connect to arterial roads.

However, without the UAP funds, Meredith said the city won’t be able to rebuild the intersection of 232nd Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West.

To watch the presentation in its entirety, click here.

The presentation materials can be seen here.