Mini cheerleader camp at MTHS Oct. 21

A mini cheerleader camp for grades K-8 is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Mountlake Terrace High School, sponsored by the MTHS cheer team.
Cost is $50 and includes a t-shirt, snacks and poms.
Participants will cheer during the third quarter of the Mountlake Terrace High School football game that evening.
You can register here.
