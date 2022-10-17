Mini cheerleader camp at MTHS Oct. 21

A mini cheerleader camp for grades K-8 is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Mountlake Terrace High School, sponsored by the MTHS cheer team.

Cost is $50 and includes a t-shirt, snacks and poms.

Participants will cheer during the third quarter of the Mountlake Terrace High School football game that evening.

You can register here.