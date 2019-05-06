Military Wire: Military recruiters facing a new war — a war for talent

Unemployment fell to a 49-year low as the U.S. created 263,000 new jobs in April. Those increases in hiring were concentrated mainly at white-collar businesses, construction and health care. And while this is great news for those individuals and industries, America is becoming more at risk as military recruiters are competing against higher wages and for qualified candidates who are willing to protect and defend the United States.

Jeb Blount was recently a guest on my podcast, The Military Wire with Mike Schindler, to discuss his latest book, Fanatical Military Recruiting, and what he is doing to help today’s military recruiters combat this war for talent.

For those who don’t know of Jeb, he’s the CEO of Sales Gravy, a global training organization (which also has the most visited sales-specific website on the planet) that advises many of the world’s leading organizations on the impact of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills. He’s been featured in Inc., Forbes, HuffPost and Entrepreneur Magazine – and he’s one of the most sought-after and transformative speakers in the world today.

And because national security is at risk, despite no prior military experience, Mr. Blount is now helping the military improve how they message and outreach to today’s youth.

According to The Pew Research Center, the size of our active-duty U.S. military is at its lowest level in over 50 years despite the increase in conflicts. The decline has led to fewer young people with family members in the military, making it harder for individuals to learn about military life and the great career opportunities available in the military.

As a result, military recruiters are operating in an America where there are numerous myths and misconceptions about military service. They are also combating a youth population where fewer than 25 percent even qualify due to physical, mental, or legal issues.

While Jeb’s book is geared toward improving how military recruiters approach today’s youth, it is also a great read for anyone who is in the people business. Meaning…if you interact with people in any capacity, whether sales-related or not, this is a book that will aid you in how you interact and approach people.

Companies hire individuals because they need that person to help them solve a problem. Today, our military is looking for qualified talent to help them solve a problem — the security of this nation.

For those who are looking to gain leadership skills, improve their own personal growth and professional development while being on a worthwhile mission, the nation is looking. And for those who are just looking to improve their sales game or how they can improve how they interact and relate to people, Jeb Blount’s Fanatical Military Recruiting is a must-read.

Bottom line: Industries will continue to thrive as long as America remains safe. This month, May, is National Military Appreciation Month. Be sure to thank those who choose to stand on the front lines so we all can enjoy the benefits of a safe nation.

— By Mike Schindler

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler is the founder and chief executive officer of Operation Military Family Cares –– a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization and technology provider that combats veteran homelessness, while working to strengthen relationships and equip communities and families for success.