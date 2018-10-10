Military Wire: Life after the sniper scope

Viewing life through a sniper’s scope was a daily practice for Special Forces Green Beret Rod Rodriguez. Getting blown up was just a part of life. And when it came time to transition — not by choice, but through a medical board — suddenly his daily practice was truly foreign, and more traumatic than his military experience.

When life changes unexpectedly, how will you respond?

Rod Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer at Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation, had a choice to make after his medical discharge. He served honorably for more than 20 years — and life was about to get very different.

He worked through some of the demons many of our brothers and sisters battle to find his path of continued service by working with the Boy Scouts, giving back at the Green Beret Foundation, diving into veterans issues and serving on his state’s Veterans Advisory Council.

Rod will tell you that he is just a normal kid from New Mexico. And this normal kid from New Mexico, after serving our country with honors, is on a new mission to bring tribute to those who have served and continue to serve in America’s longest conflict.

The Global War on Terror (GWOT) Memorial Foundation , a congressionally-designated non-profit foundation, is tasked with organizing, fundraising and coordinating efforts to build a new memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C..

Former President George W. Bush was recently named as its honorary chairman.

President Bush and the new board members will support the GWOT Memorial Foundation in its mission to build a national memorial that pays tribute those who have served, and continue to serve, in America’s longest war.

Over the months ahead, the foundation is advocating for land within the National Mall.

— By Mike Schindler

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler is the founder and chief executive officer of Operation Military Family Cares –– a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization and technology provider that combats veteran homelessness, while working to strengthen relationships and equip communities and families for success.