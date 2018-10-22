Military Wire: How combat veteran Carol Eggert navigates life’s transitions

I made an assumption that truly did make an ass out of me.

When Comcast reached out with an inquiry regarding interviewing retired Brigadier General Carol Eggert, I stated that I would gladly interview her for our digital print editions because her corporate experience would certainly add value to those who are transitioning, but her military experience (I hadn’t done my research yet) likely wouldn’t qualify her for our podcast – which is reserved for America’s Elite men and women who have served.

And then they sent me her bio. I’m a water boy compared to what Eggert has accomplished — both in the military and in corporate. And because of my “dated” experience with women in combat, I simply assumed she didn’t serve in combat.

After meeting her and latching on to every minute of the 60 minutes we spent together, I would gladly follow her into any combat mission. And I would recommend that if you are getting ready to transition or have transitioned — or want a corporate career — Eggert, who now heads up Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal, has some wise words that will benefit you.

Eggert’s title is Senior Vice President, Military and Veteran Affairs. In this role, she works collaboratively across Comcast NBCUniversal to provide strategic leadership to all aspects of programs and outreach engaging the military and veteran community, including recruiting, hiring and building talent at all levels of the organization.

In my podcast interview with her, she shares what job seekers need to do to get noticed. One thing not to do is just shoot your resume with a note that states, “if my qualifications can benefit you, I’m open to an interview.” Do your research — and explain how you’ll help the organization you are applying to solve a problem.

Eggert’s more than 30 years of military and civilian experience is taking Comcast to new heights. Having assisted various organizations in the private, government and non-profit sectors with their initiatives in knowledge management, strategic planning and project management, she is leveraging her experience to ensure veterans thrive and are positioned to add value if employed at Comcast. Her recruiting team is made up of veterans — they get it. And other department heads are immersed in what it means to serve and how the service experience can add value to their departments.

Eggert has a long list of accomplishments. She served in the Army, the Army Reserve and the National Guard, filling a variety of command and staff positions, including Assistant Adjutant General, Battalion Commander and Chief of Staff, and recently retired as a Brigadier General.

She also has worked with members from all branches of the military and completed numerous overseas deployments, including a 15-month combat tour in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom as Chief of the Women’s Initiatives Division and Senior Liaison to the U.S. Embassy, Baghdad. In that role, she conducted a full-scale analysis of women’s initiatives and developed a strategic plan for the economic and political empowerment of Iraqi women under the U.S. Secretary of State.

She is also the recipient of numerous awards and commendations in recognition of her contributions to the military, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and multiple awards of the Meritorious Service Medal.

Her leadership in the private sector has also been recognized by HillVets, who placed her on their 2016 list of the 100 most influential veterans in America, and by the Philadelphia Business Journal, who named her one of their 2016 Veterans of Influence.

So…what’s the bottom line? Don’t assume. Be sure you inspect the “fruit on the tree” of leaders who you come across or are introduced to. Some will present as “all knowing” and you’ll discover they are a bit short – and then others, like Carol Eggert, who are unassuming, will have so much to share and give that you hope your time with them will be endless.

— By Mike Schindler

Edmonds resident Mike Schindler is the founder and chief executive officer of Operation Military Family Cares –– a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization and technology provider that combats veteran homelessness, while working to strengthen relationships and equip communities and families for success.